Weather Report for Rutgers Football versus Michigan State
Kickoff to the beginning of Rutgers 2020 football season is just two days away and it’s time to check out the weather for the Scarlet Knights season opener in East Lansing against Michigan State.
On Saturday, it’s going to be classic fall weather in Big Ten country with a high of 48-degrees according to Accuweather. While it will be a bit on the cooler side, there is no precipitation currently expected on Saturday. There will be rain that comes through the area on Thursday and Friday which may create soggy conditions but in terms of game day, the weather should be rather perfect.
Wind shouldn’t be too much of a factor either on Saturday with wind speeds under 10 mph and gusts maxing out at a projected 10 mph.
In terms of how the weather will impact the game, there should be little to no impact, the only potential impact coming from any potential soggy field conditions as mentioned above. But for the most part, Greg Schiano and his program couldn’t ask for much better weather conditions for a fall Saturday.
For everyone in New Jersey watching the game, you can expect a gorgeous fall Saturday with highs in the mid-to-high 60s. With no precipitation and a slight breeze, it will be a great day to fire up the grill or smoker and enjoy the first Saturday of Rutgers football in 2020.
