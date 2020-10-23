Kickoff to the beginning of Rutgers 2020 football season is just two days away and it’s time to check out the weather for the Scarlet Knights season opener in East Lansing against Michigan State.

On Saturday, it’s going to be classic fall weather in Big Ten country with a high of 48-degrees according to Accuweather. While it will be a bit on the cooler side, there is no precipitation currently expected on Saturday. There will be rain that comes through the area on Thursday and Friday which may create soggy conditions but in terms of game day, the weather should be rather perfect.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!