Get out your best dance shoes, because Rutgers is going dancing.

The Rutgers men's basketball team saw the school listed in the bracket for the upcoming 2021 NCAA Tournament during the Selection Sunday show on CBS.

In the tournament for the first time since 1991, Rutgers (15-11, 11-11 Big Ten), which made the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, received 10-seed seed and take on seventh-seeded Clemson in the Midwest Region.

