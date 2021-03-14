 WATCH: Rutgers hears named called for 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 17:33:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Rutgers hears named called for 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Get out your best dance shoes, because Rutgers is going dancing.

The Rutgers men's basketball team saw the school listed in the bracket for the upcoming 2021 NCAA Tournament during the Selection Sunday show on CBS.

In the tournament for the first time since 1991, Rutgers (15-11, 11-11 Big Ten), which made the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, received 10-seed seed and take on seventh-seeded Clemson in the Midwest Region.

Check out the moment it happened and the reaction from the Scarlet Knights in the video above.

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}