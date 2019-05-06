“I’m excited to be signing with the Cardinals as an UDFA,” Washington told TKR. “t’s an amazing feeling to be where I am today and I’m just happy to have such a great opportunity ahead of me with this team.”

Here at The Knight Report we caught up with the former Miami Hurricane and Rutgers Scarlet Knight to talk about his opportunity to play at the next level and more.

Since 2007, Rutgers has sent three tight ends to the NFL in Clark Harris , DC Jefferson and Tyler Kroft . Now that list has grown to four as Jerome Washington signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to come into training camp as an undrafted free agent.

Washington will join a Cardinals team that has struggled to have a legitimate receiving threat from the tight end position over the past 10+ seasons.

“I feel that I can help the team a lot as a vertical threat in the passing game,” said Washington. “I can make all the plays down field and also serve as a pretty good block too. Most importantly, I’m willing to do whatever it is that the coaches ask of me.”

Along with signing Washington, the Arizona Cardinals also has the number one pick in the entire 2019 NFL Draft and drafted Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. It is very possible the two could be linking up a lot on the field this training camp.

“I have not spoken to Kyler just yet,” said Washington. “However I’m really excited to play with him. I think that he’s a great player and he can do a lot with the ball in his hands. I’m just excited to get on the field and go to work."

Washington is set to join the other Cardinals rookies for the teams rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 10-12. Should he make it past this round of cuts, there is a solid chance he could wind up on the practice squad or even possibly the final roster.

