WAR ROOM: Training Camp is underway, who's the next recruit for RFootball?

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

RFootball HC Greg Schiano on the addition of Jahzion Harris: "I have a long history with Jahzion (Harris), I've known him since he was 14-years old. When he left Texas A&M in the portal, we took advantage. He stil has to learn our ways and get involved in all our weight training and conditioning. He missed all of that so he is way behind, but he is just going to work at it and I"m excited to have him here.”

QB Noah Vedral on Gavin Wimsatt’s development: “He did a great job buying in, a lot of that strength and conditioning is a credit to his work ethic, but also coach JB (Jay Butler) and the strength staff. I mean you can honestly look at any guy early and from six months to 12 months, you’re going to see drastic changes. There is that growing up when you get to college and it’s just football, football, football. You aren’t running track, playing basketball or shredding weight, you get a chance to actually bulk and a lot of that has to do with calories, being able to eat all the time. You’ve got snacks, protein shakes and I mean you’re eating in meetings, before meetings, at a lift, after a lift and it’s a huge influx of calories and work. You get to see these guys transform their bodies and 'Wims' is no different, he’s done a great job with that.”

Vedral on the new look offensive line group: “We’ve got really talented guys, a lot of guys who have grown up. I think a lot of it is just that we have some experience. Being new at any position is tough and we have a lot guys who have grown up in this system, brought in some old guys who are really good learners. We’ve got a chance to be an experienced and deeper group, which is really, really exciting. They put in a ton of work this offseason that they are so much better.”

Deion Jennings on Jahzion Harris: "I haven't talked to him yet, but he's a tall, long dude. I watched a little bit of his highlight tape, so he shows a lot of promise."

Evan Simon on Noah Vedral: "Noah's a very special guy. He's been around the game a long time. His knowledge goes a long way, and he's fun to be around."