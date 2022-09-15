Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Greg Schiano on playing Temple this week: “I've known Stan for a long time, Coach Drayton, he's an excellent football coach. He's been at the highest level, National Football League, National Championships. Stan knows how to prepare a team.

You can see that they are getting the better. You can see there's an identity to their team, what they are going to be, what he wants them to be. So you know, I know, as always, there's a lot of guys on that Temple team that would have liked to come to Rutgers, right. So when you play a team that has a chip on their shoulder, it's a challenge.

When you go back and watch that game last year, you say, well, the score was what it was. I mean, that score was not indicative of on what that game was. That score was based on takeaways. We struggled to move the football against their defense, and I think their defense is playing well again."

Rutgers MBB guard Derek Simpson on teammate Cam Spencer: “That man works hard. I always see him coming out of the gym every day. If I see him at the apartments, he’s coming in from a workout. I would tell the fans they’ll be surprised by him. He works so hard.”

Schiano on the excitement of playing a local game down in Philadelphia: "But I am really excited about two o'clock at Lincoln Financial Field, though. I've already heard and I don't know how accurate it is, but I hear there's 14 to 20 buses full of Rutgers students going down. And I know our fans, after watching that BC turnout, the way our fans showed up at Boston, I really anticipate we are going to have a heck of a Rutgers turnout down at Lincoln Financial Field. Great stadium, great venue and I hear there's pep rallies everything and else. I love it. Let's paint that place Scarlet. They are cherry, right? So let's paint it Scarlet."

Temple HC Stan Drayton on the Rutgers offense: “They are very multiple formationally. They do a lot of creativity in the run game that gets guys open in space, but they compliment their run game by getting the ball in space to their wide receivers, RPO’s, and they’ll force us to lock in, get lined up, stay true to our keys, be very disciplined and still cut it loose and tackle their athletes in space. And we have to be very physical up front with this unit so we have a nice challenge ahead of us. If you’re going to play with Rutgers, you have to stop their strength, which is their run game.”