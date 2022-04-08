WAR ROOM: The latest on spring ball, 2023 O-Line recruiting

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football LBs coach Corey Hetherman on the young guys: "It’s been great. The culture here, how welcoming everyone has been, has been great. We have a great group of guys. They work hard and they’re talented, and they attack the day whether it’s meetings, in the weight room, or out here at practice. We’re excited about everything that’s been going on.”

Hetherman on working with DC Joe Harasymiak again: “Joe’s family. We met back at Springfield and then worked together at Maine for four years. To come back and work with him again, I’m excited. He’s smart and works hard. Plus, working with coach Schiano here at Rutgers, it’s an exciting time.”