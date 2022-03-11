WAR ROOM: Spring ball, plenty of recruiting
Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!
NOTABLE QUOTES.....
RFootball LB Tyreem Powell on the offseason: "It's went very well so far, I feel like I've made some pretty good gains with weight, knowledge and playbook. I played around 225-pounds last year, but I'm up to around 235-pounds right now. I love how I feel right now, but I just have to keep my speed up and be able to run."
RFootball CB Christian Braswell on his health this season: "I feel great and I feel blessed, I feel good to be in the white jersey. I would say I'm 100%, but I'm still working though, getting my knee back to where it was and better than ever before."
RHoops G/F Caleb McConnell on stepping up this season and his future at Rutgers: “I feel like I stepped up to that role this summer. I told Pikiell I wanted to be defensive player of the year because I knew that would help us. I love my identity and being able to take on that challenge but I feel like I’m not done here yet and have so much more room to grow.”
