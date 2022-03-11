WAR ROOM: Spring ball, plenty of recruiting

RFootball LB Tyreem Powell on the offseason: "It's went very well so far, I feel like I've made some pretty good gains with weight, knowledge and playbook. I played around 225-pounds last year, but I'm up to around 235-pounds right now. I love how I feel right now, but I just have to keep my speed up and be able to run."

RFootball CB Christian Braswell on his health this season: "I feel great and I feel blessed, I feel good to be in the white jersey. I would say I'm 100%, but I'm still working though, getting my knee back to where it was and better than ever before."

RHoops G/F Caleb McConnell on stepping up this season and his future at Rutgers: “I feel like I stepped up to that role this summer. I told Pikiell I wanted to be defensive player of the year because I knew that would help us. I love my identity and being able to take on that challenge but I feel like I’m not done here yet and have so much more room to grow.”