WAR ROOM: Signing Day is over, moving on to Hoops/Wrestling

RHoops HC Steve Pikiell on Northwestern game: "We spotted a team 24 points and you’ve got to use so much energy and every play you’ve got to make now and you’ve got to make every open shot. It’s just a hard way to play.”

Pikiell on Mulcahy's stellar performance: "Paul was spectacular. He kept us in it. He got to the free-throw line, got downhill, and made shots. But I just loved him directing the entire second half, and the first half too, and just kind of willed us back into this basketball game.”

RFootball HC Greg Schiano on addition of LBs coach Corey Hetherman: "Corey has had success at every level. He is a passionate teacher and coach who has a history working with our new defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak. We are thrilled to have him and his fiancée Julie join the Rutgers Football Family."

Schiano on addition of WRs coach Damiere Shaw: "I’m really excited about Damiere taking over as wide receivers coach. We were fortunate to bring him on the staff in 2020 when he was the assistant wide receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers. He’s been with us for the last two years and knows our players very well.”