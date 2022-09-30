Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Greg Schiano on heading to Ohio State this weekend: “We are going to win the game. That's what we're doing. We're going to Columbus to win the game. Will that happen? You know there's another team on the other sideline that wants the same thing.

That's why goals are overrated in my opinion. We both have the same goal at the beginning of many game. But we are going to do everything we can, we are going to practice and get ready and go out to Columbus and play our best."

Schiano on playing CJ Stroud + his development from last season to this season: "Yeah, he's been through a lot more football games and seen a lot more defenses, including his own. What he's going against now is some high-level stuff. So when you go against that every day in practice, I think it sharpens -- iron sharpens iron a little bit there.

Rutgers DB Malachi Melton on facing OSU's wide receivers: "Definitely one of the better wide receiver groups in the nation. They’re a great all-around team. We’re up for the challenge and we’ll continue to work on us this week in practice.

Rutgers LB Tyreem Powell on OSU's offense: "They’re a great team and have been for years. We’re just going to go in there and do our jobs and try and not make the same mistakes as last time out. We’ll play as well as we can.”

Ohio State HC Ryan Day on Rutgers offense: "They have speed and they are creative with what they do in their offense. They're getting better every year."

Ohio State HC Ryan Day on the Rutgers defense: "This is (the best) defense by far in the three years we've played and that they've had and since Greg has been there."