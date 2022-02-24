WAR ROOM: Rutgers Hoops controls their own destiny

HC Steve Pikiell on the Michigan game: "Tough road game. Michigan played well. I thought we were a step slow on both ends of the floor. I'm worried about the stretch with our guys. I thought it kind of showed a little bit here today. But give them credit. I mean, I thought Hunter Dickinson started the game off well for them. We were worried about Caleb Houstan who shoots 45% from three at home and 28% on the road. Kind of got us with a few threes. They just seemed a step quicker than us all over the place today. Dealing with foul trouble too doesn't help, but we had to play better against a good Michigan team on the road and we didn't."

Pikiell on the upcoming game versus Wisconsin: "I think all those things factor in. It's as tough a stretch as any Rutgers team has had to go through,. Back-to-back games on the road, classes, and all the things they got to do. Looking forward to getting them back and get them off their feet and got to get ready for a Wisconsin team that is playing as well as anyone."

Wisconsin HC Greg Gard on heading to the RAC this Saturday: “They are a good team. I think it's a 40 x 50, 10 feet high, the rims right? They have a good team, Steve's done a good job with them and they have a whole lot of experience. Life in the Big Ten."