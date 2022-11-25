Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Maryland: All right. Maryland. They are a really talented football. Coach Locksley is doing a very good job. He's put together a group of players and coaches I think that really understand who they are and what they want to do. So it's going to be a huge challenge going on the road going down there to College Park.

And you look at them offensively, they are very talented. It starts with the quarterback. They are big on the offensive line, good receivers, run game.

. Defensively, they are very big on the front, and they mix it up. Do some three-down stuff, some four-down looks. Linebacker's tough, can run. Secondary, corners are really, really good players. Safeties are physical guys.

Special teams will challenge you in just about every area. So it will be a big test but ONE THAT that we are excited about going down and tackle.

Rutgers RB/WR Rashad Rochelle on his role this season: “It’s been a cool experience. The guys have helped me throughout the season preparing me. When I got out there, it didn’t feel like I was a step behind. Coach (Andy) Aurich and coach (Greg) Schiano and everyone helped me get to this spot. I felt confident going out there and doing what I had to do.”