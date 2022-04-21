WAR ROOM: Recruit Scoop, Spring Game visitor list and more

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football CBs coach Mark Orphey on relationship with Chas Dodd: “Man Chas Dodd’s dad is actually a mentor of mine, Bobby Bentley,” “Chas and I worked together for a couple of months down at the University of South Carolina and when this job opened, coach Bentley reached out to me if I was interested and I said absolutely. Once I spoke to coach Schiano, then the rest is was history. They are a great family, great people and I love them.”

RFootball safeties coach Drew Lascari on his background with quarterbacks helping the safeties: "I think that me having a background that I have on offense gives me a unique perspective for our defensive backs room,” “For many years, I kind of saw things through the quarterback's eyes and now I’m kind of looking at it through the quarterback of the defense’s eyes. So I think that it has been a huge help for me and it helps to teach my DBs with that offensive background.”