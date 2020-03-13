War Room No. 95 - despite coronavirus, big year for Rutgers Athletics
RECRUIT SCOOP
WR Brayden Fox (Hoban - OH): Fox is all set to visit campus later this month on the 28th and he’s getting pretty close to a decision. The Scarlet Knights have been on Fox for a little while now and Schiano is already pretty close with Brayden’s father (Derek), after recruiting him back during his Penn State days. Right now the Scarlet Knights are in a great position to land his commitment.
WR Skyler Bell (Kingswood Oxford - CT) on coach Tiquan Underwood: “Rutgers is definitely high on my list after that visit. Coach Wood is the real deal. He knows what it takes to get to the league cause he has been there before and he’s also very serious about getting his players to that next level. He’s also all about his craft and putting in the work. He’s a true players coach and I can see why people want to play for him.”
DT Elijah Fuentes (Cardinal Hayes - NY): Rutgers is doing a very good job right now with Fuentes and his recent visit to campus put him one step closer to committing to the Scarlet Knights. Right now Rutgers is the favorite here still and he is expected to make a decision some time within the next month.
’22 DL Q’yaeir Price (DePaul Catholic - NJ) on coach Schiano: “He’s a very honest coach. He talked about ‘family’ during the visit and he spoke about how much academics are valued. It was really cool.”
FIVE KNIGHTS WHO COULD BENEFIT FROM AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY (NO ORDER)
1. Jordan Pagano (Wrestling)
2. Christian Colucci (Wrestling)
3. Akwasi Yeboah (Basketball)
4. Shaq Carter (Basketball)
5. Tevin Murray (Baseball)
TKR PREDICTIONS....
— Rutgers will make the NCAA Tournament again in 2021.
— Rutgers will receive a verbal commitment very soon, possibly within the next two weeks.
INSIDE CHRIS' CRANIUM
Chatting with the 2020 New Jersey indoor high jump champ and RU football commit, Jamier Wright-Collins
This past Sunday at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island, Paterson Kennedy's Jamier Wright-Collins won the 2020 NJSIAA winter track Meet of Champions gold medal in the high jump as he notched a new personal record of 6-10. He cleared 6-9 earlier in the season at the same facility. After his even wrapped up, since I was there covering with our very own Ryan Patti actually, I talked with him about his title and more.
It was a crazy day, so only chatted for a minute. I asked him ahead of time if I can ask Rutgers related things.
So, 6-10, a new personal record and a Meet of Champions title on top of that. How does it feel?
“It feels good, but unexpected. To get 6-10, it feels good.”
Last year, you tied for first place and took second on attempts and you also took second outdoors, was this redemption to finally get first place?
“Yeah, of course. I wanted to come out here and win after so many times coming in second indoors and outdoors," Collins said. "I had to get first.”
What was the key for success today?
“The key was going out there and having fun," Collins said. "I cleared mind and just did what I’ve been doing all year.”
Switching gears, what made you choose Greg Schiano and Rutgers?
“Just the communication and the bond they have. It felt good. I like the connection. They were all completely honest with me. Honesty is key for everything. ...It’s a great program with great kids and great football.”
Are you going to RU this summer or are you going to go to prep school?
“I’m not sure yet.”
What position do they want you at?
“Linebacker.”
How do you feel about Greg Schiano and him coming back?
“It’s a great thing for the program. Schiano is a great coach. There was a lot going on when he was there the first time. He had great seasons and great teams. We’re going to try and do the same thing.”
Talking with the coaches, what do they like about you?
“As a whole, they like how I can do anything, basically. I can play running back, wide receiver, or defense, wherever they put me at. That’s what I like about myself, too.”
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel