RECRUIT SCOOP WR Brayden Fox (Hoban - OH): Fox is all set to visit campus later this month on the 28th and he’s getting pretty close to a decision. The Scarlet Knights have been on Fox for a little while now and Schiano is already pretty close with Brayden’s father (Derek), after recruiting him back during his Penn State days. Right now the Scarlet Knights are in a great position to land his commitment. WR Skyler Bell (Kingswood Oxford - CT) on coach Tiquan Underwood: “Rutgers is definitely high on my list after that visit. Coach Wood is the real deal. He knows what it takes to get to the league cause he has been there before and he’s also very serious about getting his players to that next level. He’s also all about his craft and putting in the work. He’s a true players coach and I can see why people want to play for him.” DT Elijah Fuentes (Cardinal Hayes - NY): Rutgers is doing a very good job right now with Fuentes and his recent visit to campus put him one step closer to committing to the Scarlet Knights. Right now Rutgers is the favorite here still and he is expected to make a decision some time within the next month. ’22 DL Q’yaeir Price (DePaul Catholic - NJ) on coach Schiano: “He’s a very honest coach. He talked about ‘family’ during the visit and he spoke about how much academics are valued. It was really cool.”

FIVE KNIGHTS WHO COULD BENEFIT FROM AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY (NO ORDER) 1. Jordan Pagano (Wrestling) 2. Christian Colucci (Wrestling) 3. Akwasi Yeboah (Basketball) 4. Shaq Carter (Basketball) 5. Tevin Murray (Baseball)

TKR PREDICTIONS.... — Rutgers will make the NCAA Tournament again in 2021. — Rutgers will receive a verbal commitment very soon, possibly within the next two weeks.