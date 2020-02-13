War Room No. 91 - The latest on Rutgers Hoops struggles
NOTABLE QUOTESMike Teel on the hiring of Joe Susan: "Coach Susan is a man who cares about his players, develops relationships with them, and continues the relationship after you’ve moved on from Ru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news