War Room No. 71: Get up, it's game day!
RECRUIT SCOOP: TE Caleb Perez (Bishop Moore - FL): The 2020 Florida prospect earned his first power five offer from Rutgers the other day and has been high on the Scarlet Knights ever since. He is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news