WAR ROOM: New Transfer Portal target, big visitor weekend for RFootball

NOTABLE QUOTES

Greg Schiano’s intro at Big Ten Football Media Days: “I'm really excited about our team, about our program, about the state of New Jersey and Rutgers, where things are headed, the entire athletic department, the whole school. I said this last year, I think Rutgers, the whole university is a school that's on the rise. I'm grateful that we're in the Big Ten. I think we can never lose sight of that.

"That was something that I believe was critically important for our university back in 2002, long before it happened. When it finally did happen, I wasn't there, but I was really excited for the school and for the state, born and raised, and now to be back as the head coach at a Big Ten institution at Rutgers, it's truly a blessing.”

Schiano on Avery Young: Avery Young, Avery is as experienced a player as maybe anyone in the country. He's got over 3,000 snaps as a Rutgers player. I was grateful when he decided to come back for his last year. Just another tremendous person that represents our program the way that we want it to be represented.”

Schiano on Adam Korsak: “Then the last fellow we brought with us is Adam Korsak, our punter. Adam is the best punter that I've ever been around in 35 years. That's a pretty big statement. I've been around a lot of them. He's also just a tremendous human being. He's from Australia. Probably those old beer commercials for Dos Equis, probably the most interesting man in the world. He is a lot of fun to talk with, been a lot of places, done a lot of great things, and really a fun guy. So take advantage of that.”

Schiano on Johnny Langan: “Johnny Langan is as versatile an offensive football player as there is in America. He'll line up all over the place for us. Best of all, he really does embody our program. He's tough, he's smart, and he's all New Jersey. You'll get a chance to meet with Johnny.”