WAR ROOM: New Futurecast? What's next for RFootball and RHoops?

Caleb McConnell on coming back: “I’m excited to return for one last ride with the Scarlet Knights in 2022-23,” McConnell said. “I learned a lot going through the process of training for the 2022 NBA Draft. I want to give a shout out to my coaches, my teammates, and my family for helping me make this decision about my future. We’ve built so much over the last four seasons at RU, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve next year. I can’t wait to see RU Nation at Jersey Mike’s Arena!”

Steve Pikiell on McConnell's return: “We are excited to welcome Caleb McConnell back for one more season,” said head coach Steve Pikiell. “Caleb has been the ultimate ambassador for our program on and off the court. He is an unbelievable person and has been one of our best all-around players on both sides of the floor. The 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best players in the conference is back. I’m excited to see what he will achieve for the Scarlet Knights in 2022-23.”"