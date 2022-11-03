Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Michigan's stout running game: "Well, it's hard. Why do they have a good running game? They have a very good offensive line. They have two really good backs, probably more, but two that play a lot, and a quarterback that can run and pass. So you have to defend the pass, you have to defend his run.

The offensive line is doing a good job blocking. They have got two upper echelon running backs. So it's one of the better outfits in America on offense. That's why you look at where they are ranked in all those statistical categories that are up in the top.

Have we played against people like that? Yeah, we have. We have to do a great job. We have to be at our very best to have a chance to slow them down. Are you going to stop them? No. No one's stopped them. But we're going to do everything we can to the best of our ability and see where that stacks up."

Starting QB Gavin Wimsatt on the high expectations from the fanbase: "I try to just focus on me and my team. There's always gonna be people either congratulating you or maybe saying negative things, but either way, I gotta come here with same mindset every day and get better with my guys. They're here to help me get better. My team is behind me. I know they got my back."

Defensive Lineman Aaron Lewis on his performance this season so far: “It's been cool. The biggest key I think is just keep chopping. It sounds kind of crazy, but it's right," Lewis said. "You have to focus on the moment and just stay where your feet are. Coach likes to preach that a lot. Don't look too much ahead, don't look too much behind, work on the craft and everything we do. Coach always talks about how big practice is, and I truly do believe that. You get better out here.