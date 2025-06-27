WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Dylan Harper on his fit with the San Antonio Spurs: ""I think with that young group, they're in the right direction. They've got a great everything, man, from the front office to the equipment manager, to the video guy. Them all around are great. I think the coach over there is great. I'm just happy that I'm a part of it now."

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on Ace Bailey: ""Utah has great basketball people. All the basketball people love these two kids. I've talked to all of them; they were all credentialed for multiple games, multiple workouts, multiple practices. Basketball people always loved Ace Bailey. They'll see more of him, too, now, and Utah's getting an exciting player with I think the most upside in the whole draft."

Yahoo Sports Kevin O'Connor grades Dylan Harper pick: B

"If Cooper Flagg had never reclassified, Harper would be the consensus top pick with star upside because he’s a big-bodied lefty combo guard who has a high floor with the skill, poise and playmaking instincts to dictate the game at his pace. Now that he’ll be sharing shot-creation responsibilities in San Antonio, he’ll be able to use his 6-foot-11 wingspan to greater effect on the defensive end and also utilize his bruising interior finishing as a cutter on offense. But he made only 36.8% of his catch-and-shoot 3s and just 28.7% of his dribble jumpers, so his fit with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle is a question. All of them are more interior-focused guards, and so is Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt. How many shaky shooters can the Spurs really put around Victor Wembanyama? It appears the Spurs will just take Harper, bank on his massive upside, and figure out team fit later."

Yahoo Sports Kevin O'Connor grades Ace Bailey pick: B

"Well, Bailey didn’t get what he wanted by landing with the Jazz. There’s a reason why he fell to No. 5, but this is a huge upside swing for the Jazz. Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor and with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. He had 39 points against Indiana, 37 against Northwestern, and 30 against Penn State, showing an ability to have masterful performances in which he can’t be stopped. But his raw edges as a shot creator and defender need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star. Over half of his half court shots came in the midrange, and yet he made only 36.4% of his pull-up 2s. He can catch fire, but he needs to prove he can be consistent on top of doing all the other things it takes to win. Maybe with Utah, he will learn."