Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano following scrimmage No. 1: “Early on we were sloppy and not very precise, later on we got better. I’m not sure if it was nerves or what it was.”

Schiano on Wimsatt's performance in scrimmage No. 1: "Most important thing is that he took care of the football, he seemed a little sped up at times. I think just excited, we got to play that out of him. He ran the offense, got us in and out of the plays that he wanted get out of. When I say sped up, I think not as accurate as he was in practice.”

CB Robert Longerbeam on getting better this offseason: “This offseason the real good was to get stronger, which I did. Also just play with better technique every play and lock in on the little things. I got a lot stronger. I really worked on my eyes, like your eyes can get you in trouble as a corner so you need to have good eyes and patience. This is one thing that coach O (Mark Orphey) has really been emphasizing with me, so I would say my eyes.”

RFootball transfer S Michael Dixon on why his nickname is Flip: ““I get [asked] that a lot. I’ve had it ever since I was a baby. My uncle gave it to me, he’s a funny dude, he came in the room and was like my feet were on flippers, and then it just stuck.”