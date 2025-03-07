WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Purdue HC Matt Painter on the second half performance versus Rutgers: "Obviously we got good shots and the ball went in. We were able to make it and we were fortunate. Sometimes you get good shots and you don't shoot that high of a clip. But I thought we were able to steal their spirit right there and get the game up to 17, 18, 19, 20 points real quick.

Anytime you're able to do that with that surge right there — sometimes when the game is tied and there's an 8-0 run, well, you're down eight points. It's not that big of a deal. You'd prefer not to be there, but it's not that big of a deal in the great scheme of a game and how it goes up and down.

But when you're up nine and you do that, now you're up 17 and you just start adding to that. They tried to adjust, and with that our guys made good decisions. Everything always looks better when the ball goes in."