Rutgers Football RB on Samuel Brown on sitting out last year: “It was definitely tough, but you have to be able to just stay strong mentally and I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of that. I’ve had a lot of help with that too from the team, training staff, doctors and everybody else, they’ve been keeping me up. I took that time to just improve, watch some film and get my knowledge of the game a lot better.”

DE/LB Mohamed Toure on what position he will play this year: “I just want to win. Whatever I can do to help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

RFootball transfer TE Shawn Bowman on the transfer portal process: "“It was definitely a very hectic process. When I first entered, a bunch of schools following me, hitting me up, reaching out, but Rutgers made it a point to reach out to me, a lot of their staff members, and express their interest. Once I was able to get here on the visit, it resonated with me in my heart that this was the best place for me, and I still feel that decision was the best one for me.”