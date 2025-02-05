Rutgers Basketball Set To Take On No. 23 Illinois On Wednesday Night

Rutgers Basketball is back home today, as they will welcome the No. 23 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini to Jersey Mike's Arena for another Big Ten Conference matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
WHEN: Wednesday at 8:30pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Illinois -7.5pts || Over/Under 157.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 ILLINOIS RECORD: 15-7 (7-5) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin (16), Missouri (19), Ohio State (27) and Oregon (36).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Illinois leading the series 13-4.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
