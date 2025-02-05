Advertisement
Published Feb 5, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Set To Take On No. 23 Illinois On Wednesday Night
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back home today, as they will welcome the No. 23 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini to Jersey Mike's Arena for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

WHEN: Wednesday at 8:30pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Illinois -7.5pts || Over/Under 157.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

76

72

69

77

Illinois

12

14

12

8

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 ILLINOIS RECORD: 15-7 (7-5) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin (16), Missouri (19), Ohio State (27) and Oregon (36).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Illinois leading the series 13-4.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

