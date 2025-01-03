WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on changing with Harper: "It's hard, obviously he hasn't practiced in a few days since the Columbia game, so we started preparing and that's the journey of the season. I thought some guys stepped up, played well and that's what you have to do sometimes. Sometimes it's an ankle sprain, sometimes it's a sickness and you just have to figure it out."

Pikiell on if he's concerned about the lack of production from the rest of the team: "Well we came back, we were down 18 and cut it down to six if I'm not mistaken. Obviously Ace scores 39 points and it's unbelievable. We have to get more free throw makes, but I'm more concerned about our rebounding and defense, we scored plenty of points to win tonight."

Pikiell on Dylan Harper's status as he missed the game: "He's sick. Right before the game we knew that he wasn't going to play, he's been under the weather and hasn't practiced in a few days. Hoping that he gets better really quickly here. Expecting him to play on Monday."