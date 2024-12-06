WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Joe Harasymiak leaving: "I want to wish Joe Harasymiak and his family the best. Joe accepted the head coaching position at the University of Massachusetts earlier today, and will do a great job there. He's been a huge help in building this thing, and just wish he and his family, like I said, the very, very best."

Schiano on QB recruit Sean Ashenfelder: “Sean has been incredibly loyal. He's been with us, like you said, for a long time. I think his play just went like this (indicating upward trajectory). You watch his game tape this year, and at times he single-handedly put the team on his back and carried them.

I think he's a really fine football player. Good quarterback. He's a great athlete. Here is a guy who is a really fine baseball player, and was really a part-time football player. He played baseball. He played football.

I can't wait to see him now that he becomes a full-time quarterback, and he's already started that process. He is a go-getter and I think really, really going to be a great addition at the position."

Schiano on the offensive line recruits added in the 2025 class: "We have been able to recruit better and better classes full of linemen. I think players are more and more prepared than they have ever been, right, with all the trainers and O-line trainers and all the things they do now during the off-season.

But the reality is, again, the old-fashioned way, relationships. Some of these kids we've been recruiting for three and four years. You know, there's highs and lows, as you can imagine, and being able to weather the storm when you're in the lows and being able to ride it when it's high, to be able to get it to the finish line today, what a tremendous class. I'm looking forward -- I've talked to some of them and looking forward to talking to them later and telling them how excited I am to be their coach, and we're ready to move forward."