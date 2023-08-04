Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

RFootball HC Greg Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt's offseason development: "Being a leader number one. Then taking command of the offense and making it his offense, knowing it inside and out and being able to problem solve. I remember Kirk (Ciarrocca) saying it in the beginning, when we go to play a game I want him to be the coach on the field. Learning those expertise and what he's doing and obviously the physical skills will takeover."

Schiano on the strength of his team: "Coach (Jay) Butler read me our strengths totals and testing, this is the strongest team we've ever had here. They worked really hard this summer and it showed. This wasn't the longest or toughest practice with a little bit of cloud cover and it wasn't too hot, but you could see that they were excited. Maybe a little too excited in the beginning because we were dropping some balls and I was like, "what are we doing". They shook the nerves off and did a great job."