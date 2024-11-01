WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Advertisement

in other news

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Rutgers Football lost a commitment from 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar and here's our thoughts on how much this loss hurts.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 Pennsylvania QB recruit Gavin Sidwar explains his decommitment from Rutgers Football.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

The TKR Podcast reacts to Rutgers Football losing a commitment from Class of 2026 QB commit Gavin Sidwar.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommits from Rutgers Football

2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommits from Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football took a recruiting hit as 2026 quarterback Gavin Sidwar decommitted from the program today.

 • Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win

Rutgers Women's Basketball newcomers shine in dominant exhibition win

Rutgers Women's Basketball took down Caldwell 101-48 in a preseason exhibition today at Jersey Mike's Arena.

 • Alec Crouthamel

in other news

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Sting Factor: 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment from Rutgers

Rutgers Football lost a commitment from 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar and here's our thoughts on how much this loss hurts.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers

2026 Pennsylvania QB recruit Gavin Sidwar explains his decommitment from Rutgers Football.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

TKR Pod: Instant Reaction to 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar's decommitment

The TKR Podcast reacts to Rutgers Football losing a commitment from Class of 2026 QB commit Gavin Sidwar.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 1, 2024
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

NOTABLE QUOTES....

Chair of Rutgers Board Of Governors Amy Towers on search firm to find a new University President: “This is an important time for Rutgers University and an opportunity for Rutgers to chart a bold path forward. Rutgers is in a terrific position to attract the best of the best in its next president. The university deserves a dynamic leader and communicator who shares Rutgers’ values, appreciates our multicampus identity, and brings with them experience running large, complex organizations with institutional effectiveness, accountability and a commitment to excellence.

“It is also critically important that any incoming president further Rutgers' dedication to academic research, civic engagement, and its mission to enhance social mobility through access to higher education. In partnership with the new president, the Board of Governors will continue to provide purposeful leadership to achieve our shared goals in ensuring the university reaches its highest potential for its students, student-athletes, faculty, staff and the State of New Jersey,”

Field of 68 Host Jeff Goodman on Steve Pikiell: “I'm worried for (Steve) Pikiell here just because he's never coached one-and-done's like this. It's a different era. He's used to getting guys that are bringing their hard hats, going to play harder than everybody, defend at a high level, grind it out. And now you got two dudes that frankly want to score and going to do it their way. I just don't know if this is the perfect synergy between coach and player in this era."

FOOTBALL RECRUIT SCOOP....

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement