WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Chair of Rutgers Board Of Governors Amy Towers on search firm to find a new University President: “This is an important time for Rutgers University and an opportunity for Rutgers to chart a bold path forward. Rutgers is in a terrific position to attract the best of the best in its next president. The university deserves a dynamic leader and communicator who shares Rutgers’ values, appreciates our multicampus identity, and brings with them experience running large, complex organizations with institutional effectiveness, accountability and a commitment to excellence.

“It is also critically important that any incoming president further Rutgers' dedication to academic research, civic engagement, and its mission to enhance social mobility through access to higher education. In partnership with the new president, the Board of Governors will continue to provide purposeful leadership to achieve our shared goals in ensuring the university reaches its highest potential for its students, student-athletes, faculty, staff and the State of New Jersey,”

Field of 68 Host Jeff Goodman on Steve Pikiell: “I'm worried for (Steve) Pikiell here just because he's never coached one-and-done's like this. It's a different era. He's used to getting guys that are bringing their hard hats, going to play harder than everybody, defend at a high level, grind it out. And now you got two dudes that frankly want to score and going to do it their way. I just don't know if this is the perfect synergy between coach and player in this era."