WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on USC's Offense: “Talented as all get out. They have speed and athleticism at the receiver. They have a young, or inexperienced, but very, very talented quarterback. You know, he's rolling up the cash register as far as numbers go.

The running back situation really strong. They had their lead guy like we do, and they have a guy that spells them. Then the offensive line is gigantic. It's typical USC, what you would expect from an USC football team.

And then you throw on top of it, they are so well-coached. You know, you can see all the years of Coach Riley's mindset come into his play. I remembering going against him when I was at Ohio State back in 2016 and we were playing Oklahoma and he was the OC, and you see a lot of the same stuff. You see how he's evolved over the years to this time.

I just think they are really well-coached. Schematically they present as many issues as anybody we play all year."

Greg Schiano on the large amount of injuries this season: “It's a very physical game, football. People wear these hard helmets and they wear these hard plastic pads and they are really strong.

The strength and conditioning gets them really big and strong and fast, and then they run full speed into each other. Sometimes that hurts them. Sometimes they are so strong that when they go to stop their ligaments and stuff are not as strong as their muscles, right, and they tear a leg amount.But there's no blame. There's no conspiracy theory that somebody put something in their Wheaties. That's the way it is.

Some years you're fortunate with injuries and some years you're not. But the reality is, and that the reality that our team has to understand and the coaching staff has to understand and I certainly understand is, nobody cares. Nobody cares if you have 20 injuries or five, it doesn't matter."