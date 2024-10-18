WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on UCLA: “There's a very good team on the other side. You can be fooled by the record; don't be. When you look they have played a very, very competitive schedule and really, really tough schedule and have played and been competitive in each of the games. Again games kind of take on a life of their own but they have seemed to find themselves, as well. It's a enough staff and they have made some adjustments from the early season now and are playing well.

So we'll have our hands full. We have -- certainly we are banged up. We lost a couple more and get into that stuff on Saturday with the availability report. But it will be a challenge."

UCLA HC DeShaun Foster on Kyle Monangai: “He's just somebody that you have to wrap up. If you see it on tape, a lot of guys are just trying to take their shot and trying to hit him and they're not wrapping up, so the key is you've got to wrap him up and I always say when you're playing a good running back you've got to grab their legs and put it above their head, so just stop him from running. He's another good back and I think he takes pride in his yards after contact too, so we've got a big challenge ahead of us but I know my front is pretty excited about it."

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on Dylan Harper / Ace Bailey's first game: “Those two kids are talented. They’re great kids and they’re really good passers. They definitely have to learn some things. College defense is something they’re going to continue to get better at, and I’m thankful.”

St. John's HC Rick Pitino on Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey: "For a freshman, Dylan has so much control. He plays like a senior. He resembles Clyde Frazier, the way he plays. He was amazing. Ace just has great talent. Both of them are great. I think they’re terrific. They deserve the ranking that they’re getting. They’ll be great if they just listen to Coach Pikiell. He’s a tremendous coach. I think he’s got two great ones, and I think they’re going to be a hell of a basketball team."