WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's Charity Exhibition against St. John's later today.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and UCLA projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and UCLA starters ranked as recruits.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus UCLA
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and UCLA.
TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover
The TKR Podcast reacts to Sam Brown being out for the season, talks recruiting and then Dylan / Ace on SLAM Magazine.
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!
NOTABLE QUOTES....
Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on UCLA: “There's a very good team on the other side. You can be fooled by the record; don't be. When you look they have played a very, very competitive schedule and really, really tough schedule and have played and been competitive in each of the games. Again games kind of take on a life of their own but they have seemed to find themselves, as well. It's a enough staff and they have made some adjustments from the early season now and are playing well.
So we'll have our hands full. We have -- certainly we are banged up. We lost a couple more and get into that stuff on Saturday with the availability report. But it will be a challenge."
UCLA HC DeShaun Foster on Kyle Monangai: “He's just somebody that you have to wrap up. If you see it on tape, a lot of guys are just trying to take their shot and trying to hit him and they're not wrapping up, so the key is you've got to wrap him up and I always say when you're playing a good running back you've got to grab their legs and put it above their head, so just stop him from running. He's another good back and I think he takes pride in his yards after contact too, so we've got a big challenge ahead of us but I know my front is pretty excited about it."
Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on Dylan Harper / Ace Bailey's first game: “Those two kids are talented. They’re great kids and they’re really good passers. They definitely have to learn some things. College defense is something they’re going to continue to get better at, and I’m thankful.”
St. John's HC Rick Pitino on Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey: "For a freshman, Dylan has so much control. He plays like a senior. He resembles Clyde Frazier, the way he plays. He was amazing. Ace just has great talent. Both of them are great. I think they’re terrific. They deserve the ranking that they’re getting. They’ll be great if they just listen to Coach Pikiell. He’s a tremendous coach. I think he’s got two great ones, and I think they’re going to be a hell of a basketball team."