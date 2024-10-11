WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Wisconsin offense: “They are a good football team. Coach Fickell does a very good job. Has a real strong philosophy on how they want to play the game. Up front, their offensive line I think is big. They are strong.

You know, you just watch them play against good competition. They are good up front. They lost their starting quarterback and then the second team comes in Saturday and really lit it up against Purdue. You don't know what -- what that is there. There's not a lot of film to go off, a few games, and a little bit last year. You know, we'll create a plan on what they like to do offensively but we're going to have to stop the run and the pass."

Schiano on the Wisconsin defense: “They are really well-coached. Very sound. Big up front. They can run at linebacker, and really experienced in the secondary. You know, we know the corner very well, obviously, who pick-sixed us last year. And the safety, I forget, 24, really good player. He seems like he's been playing forever."

Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell on his relationship with Rutgers HC Greg Schiano: “It was one year. We were only together one year. We were around each other a lot that year and got to know him well. We haven’t stayed in a whole lot of contact. That’s only the nature of the beast, unfortunately there aren’t a whole lot of guys that I stay in contact with. But, we’ve known each other, obviously spent a lot of time together that year, I have an incredible amount of respect for him.

Even from afar, always kind of watched and studied what they had done. Obviously, not playing in the league, not ever playing against him, but having that relationship a little bit more. Now studying and seeing it a little bit more, I see a lot of him in that entire team and his program. Very sound in what they do, they take advantage of every opportunity they get, and they’re going to know who they are.”