Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Washington QB Will Rogers: “You know, Coach Fisch is an excellent head coach, excellent offensive coordinator, and really good with the quarterbacks. You can see the affect he's had in his career. Earlier Will has thrown interceptions.

So early when I heard he was going there I said, oh, okay, maybe we'll get a few. He's not playing that way now. Very, very good with the football, and obviously accurate as maybe anybody in the country right now. I don't know home guys are at 77% completion. So really going to be a challenge there."

Schiano on getting Tyreem Powell to the linebacker room: “I think we can do everything we want in practice and I can take him and do special drills to get him feeling confident. There is nothing like playing in a game for confidence. He played 40 something plays; played well. Is it what we saw at the end with 'Reem? No, but he's going to get there quickly. You can see it. We need to just keep bringing him along slowly. Can't force it. But he's such a good force for us out there. But I'm glad that DJ and Moses got all those reps, certainly going to serve us well."