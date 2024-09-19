WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Virginia Tech offense: “It starts with the quarterback. No. 1, Drones. He is really big, athletic, strong arm. Can create; can throw from the pocket; can run the ball. We saw him a little last year, and I think from our game on, I guess we knocked out the quarterback and he came in, and their ascension as a program as a team kind of coincided with his development. Really, a fine player.

33, Tuten, the running back, is a really good player. Low to the ground. Physical, patient runner. Very, very physical runner.

And then their receiving core, this may be the best receiving core we go against all year. I don't know, but it will be up there in the top three for sure. 83, Lane, is fast, athletic. He's a day one or two pick. He's that good."

Schiano on if he feels the team is still as banged up as they were in preaseason “We were better than we were going into the season. We are still not back but we are better. Certainly with Mo gone, he's not going to be back. So that's a huge hit. But we're getting there. So I'm not going to get into the availability and who going to play and who is not going to play and all that stuff because quite frankly some of it, I'm not sure. And the ones I am sure, I'm not going to talk about because we need every advantage we can go there this week."