WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Football OC Kirk Ciarrocca on QB Athan Kaliakmanis: “He’s done a good job so far, but I know there’s room for him to be better. I like the way he’s taking care of the ball. He’s been very decisive in the first two games and made a couple plays with his feet. I thought he played well but I told the whole offense this, we can play better. That’s our challenge, to make sure we’re making those incremental improvements.”"

Rutgers Football DC Joe Harasymiak on missing DE Wesley Bailey and LB Tyreem Powell: “Greg Schiano and those guys will handle that. It’s been good to see those guys getting back involved, and ultimately when they come back, we will be ready. They’ve played a lot of football and when we get them back, I told our staff it can only help us. So when they’re ready, they’re ready.”