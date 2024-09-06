Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the concern with lack of sacks: "Certainly concerned. That quarterback is as mobile as any quarterback we'll see in the Big Ten. I mean, he was -- he could really move. A couple times he got into space with our guys and we couldn't catch him. He's a very talented young man, but we are going to see another one this week.

It seems to be the way college football is headed, and you better have a good plan and you've got to get him on the ground and hopefully get him on the ground ask get the ball out. We have to get better in that area. Overall, defensive front, we played solid, but we didn't play up to our expectation, and we will."

Schiano on True Freshman DB Kaj Sanders first game: "Kaj is a very gifted athlete, right, when you watch him play in high school, and even now. He could be playing on the offensive side of the ball. He's that kind of athlete. We think that safety is his best position but he's fast. He's athletic. He's got instincts, and he's just got to learn.

You know, the only thing he lacks is experience. So he'll keep getting that, and hopefully continue to get better and better."

Akron HC Joe Moorhead on Rutgers Football: "I had the opportunity to coach against Head Coach Greg Schiano over the years in both a head coach and coordinator capacity and their teams are always well prepared. They play with a great energy and physicality. They look to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that's apparent on the film. A huge challenge in the special teams department, as he's always been a master at blocking punts and things like that. Can't take anything for granted against these guys."