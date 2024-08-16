WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics
Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
NOTABLE QUOTES....
Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the starting offensive line: “I think the starting offensive line is pretty well set. I think it’s the depth behind them that’s up for debate. That’s the hardest thing to tell when you’re on the field, so I’m anxious to watch the tape.”
Greg Schiano on Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker getting first team reps: "That experience is invaluable. They’re working with the first unit. We’re going to play a lot of guys so it’s great work for them. They’re getting better.”
RECRUIT SCOOP....
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news