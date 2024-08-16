Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the starting offensive line: “I think the starting offensive line is pretty well set. I think it’s the depth behind them that’s up for debate. That’s the hardest thing to tell when you’re on the field, so I’m anxious to watch the tape.”

Greg Schiano on Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker getting first team reps: "That experience is invaluable. They’re working with the first unit. We’re going to play a lot of guys so it’s great work for them. They’re getting better.”