WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

NOTABLE QUOTES....

OL Bryan Felter on what's the main difference between this year's camp versus last season: "The biggest difference is probably just the guys working together and not looking to the future or looking back at the past," he said. "Just kind of staying in the present where we need to be."

DT Kyonte Hamilton on what's the difference between last season and this sesason: "Experience. I’ve been through it a couple of times. I’m just ready and really excited this year. I think the d-line is as tight as it’s been, I think we can be even tighter going through this training camp, but I think trying to be a leader of that room and being the older guy now, definitely having that experience is different for me, being able to go out there knowing that I’ve done this before, I know what I’m doing, I know the techniques, I know how I’m playing."

CB Eric Rogers on which young DBs are standing out to him so far: "Kevin Levy and Bo Mascoe, they're really good players. The whole room is full of playmakers and it's a lot of fun competing with those guys every day. We got a really good group of young guys in the room."

Steve Pikiell on the return of Jay Young as an assistant coach: “"We are thrilled to welcome Jay Young back home to Rutgers. Jay is one of the best workers I have been around in my 30-plus years of coaching. Jay helped build winning programs from the ground up at Stony Brook and Rutgers. He brings an outstanding wealth of knowledge to help in all areas."

RECRUIT SCOOP....

