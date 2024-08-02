Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the quarterback after day one of camp: "I thought they had a good day and good command of what we’re doing. We’re not doing a whole lot, but good command of what we’re doing. We can only judge them on what we have in so it was a good day.”

Greg Schiano on the expectation of Athan Kaliakmanis this season: "To be the best player that he can be. Just go out and chop the moment everyday. I don’t get into the results, they usually take care of themselves. As long as the process, the effort, the focus is right, everything else will take care of itself. I’m confident Athan is going to do that. That’s the kind of guy he is.”

CB Robert Longerbeam on having the same DC for three years in a row: “It’s really important because of how good of a coach Coach [Joe] Harasymiak is, he makes it more about a team effort, the whole dark side is one person. He’s a great leader and it’s great having him at home base because he teaches uf how to lead and makes us want to play better for each other."

Longerbeam on which wide receivers have shined so far: "A lot of guys are showing a lot of flashes. I like the whole group, honestly. Adding Dymere [Miller] from Monmouth, he was a big pickup, I like the whole receiver room, they look good."

WR Dymere Miller on the move up from FCS to FBS: "I definitely say the speed, the tempo of the game is definitely a lot faster and physicality but as far as skill set, I feel like everybody with the same skill set is not really that much different."

Miller on going against future NFL defensive backs everyday in camp: “It's amazing. It was great when you'd be in a building and it's your brothers and it's all fun and games, then we'll get out in the field just competition, because we all know we want to go.”