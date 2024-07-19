Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

BTN College Basketball Analyst Rapheal Davis on Rutgers backcourt: "Dylan Harper / Jeremiah Williams are the best two man backcourt in the conference, give them 40% three-point shooter on the wing. Curtains."

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on Dylan Harper's recovery: "Great! He worked out this morning before practice and looks great. It's Dylan Harper and it's July. When the doctors clear him, they will clear him. It's no big deal, he's working out and he's good."

Steve Pikiell on five-star Ace Bailey since he's arrived on campus: "He’s a great teammate, the guys love him. He’s got a great way about him. Every manager, everyone likes him, he’s an energy giver. Walks in the room, smiles, comes to practice ready. His family did an unbelievable job, and on top of that, he’s 6’10”. He does everything with the ball, it’s awesome. His upside is he’s 17 years old, [his] upside is tremendous. But an energy giver, just an awesome guy to be around, everyone that’s been around him will tell you that."