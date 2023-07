Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

'24 RB Gabriel Winowich (Notre Dame - NJ): While the move from Michigan to New Jersey isn't 100% official yet, as he doesn't make the full time move until August 3rd, he did make a visit to New Jersey this past week for the St. John Vianney 7on7 tournament as he was able to get in some work with his future teammates. Unfortunately Notre Dame ended up losing to SJV in the end, but it was a solid first game for Winowich.