Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on how the win against Nebraska affects the season going forward: "It’s always a challenging season, and this league is challenging. We got to keep doing what we’re doing. I tell these guys, games aren't won on computers, they’re won with the work and preparation you do. For only having a day to prepare, these guys did a fantastic job at locking in, they watched a ton of film, but it’s nice to be at home too. It’s a tough league to go on the road in. The home crowd gives us a huge advantage too. So, we’re thankful for that, and we’ll keep getting better."

Steve Pikiell on big man Cliff Omoruyi: “They double team all the time in the post. Every night Cliff goes up against different defenses that do different things against them so he has to soak in whatever the game plan is quickly. And we have to do a really good job but team’s mark him down first on the scouting report. So he always has to be better than the scouting report and tonight he was just so active. I just loved his approach, he had a great practice yesterday, I’m just real proud of him.”

TheOsceola.com Publisher Jerry Kutz on DT Malcolm Ray: "Malcolm Ray was a dependable, defensive lineman who is a solid run supporter. The Dade county defender of the year is not as long as you’d like a defensive lineman to be, but he is twitchier when you might expect it would be. He has good quickness at the point of attack, and will penetrate the line of scrimmage or to disrupt an office. I’m not a starter at Florida State. It was a very dependable player when it was in the game and capable of making plays."