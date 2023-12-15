Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on hosting a quarterback transfer: "The transfer portal is a very real part of a college recruitment, the way we use it is to bolster our roster. If there's a fit and first of all it has to be a talent fit. The guy has to be a talented enough player that we believe he can help us win, but that's not where it stops. It has to be a culture fit and when it's not a culture fit it's a very dangerous thing. You wouldn't be bringing the player here if he wasn't a good player, so if you know he's a good player, he's going to make plays. When people make plays in sports, they have the inclination to be followed because guys want to make plays. You've got to make sure that when you bring someone here he's a cultural fit."

Greg Schiano on Max Melton's early season injury: "Max is going to be a very good football player in the National Football League. He's got all the skills to do it, the mindset to do it. I think he's only going to up with the draft prep because he's really physically very gifted. One thing that wasn't fair, he was getting dinged a little bit, but he had a broken hand. He never said a word about, never told you guys about it because he knows I would not be very pleased if he told you. But you try playing corner, press technique when you can only use one hand."