Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Ohio State's defense: “They have got a lot of good players. You're looking at a front that is probably all NFL players. Their front seven will be all NFL players. But the good thing is, the back four or five are all NFL players as well. So you're looking at a defense that is probably -- I mean, I don't want to be exaggerating. I think every single guy there will be an NFL player, which -- including some especially depth players, which it is what it is. That's why they are one of the top defenses in the country. We'll have our hands full for sure."

Schiano on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: "He is arguably one of the best players in the country. He's continued to improve. You can see he's a real professional the way he's prepared, and again when you're going against players of that skill, they are very dangerous."

Ohio State HC Ryan Day on Rutgers: "I think anytime you go on the road in the Big Ten in November, you’ve got to bring it. They're doing a great job. Greg (Schiano) does a great job. They're playing well on both sides of the ball. They have a great identity. They're going to challenge you in all three phases."

Ryan Day on Rutgers defense: "It’s a combination of good players, I think the talent has been upgraded. I think they do a good job schematically. And play complementary football. I just think it's all those things. That's why we got to do a great job of preparing and each week has its own challenge. And this is just another version of it.”