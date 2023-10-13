Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Michigan State's potential new QB: “Yeah, we have a scouting report on him. We have some things that were public access video. I knew of him when he was at St. John Bosco in Fullerton, California. So if they end up playing him, he's more of a bigger pocket passer type guy where Kim is probably a little more mobile. But I don't see huge changes in their offense.

Now, they had a bye week just as Wisconsin had a bye week which is interesting that you have two in a row that have bye weeks. That always makes me think a little bit.

So they have the opportunity and especially with the change. What went on, certainly, was a traumatic experience out in East Lansing and to have a chance to catch their breath, you know, and as a staff to really circle up and say, okay, what do we want to do for this back half of the season, who do we want to be, how do we want to run this thing, where as, I'm sure, initially it was just trying to keep everything going.

So is there a guarantee they will be in the same thing? I can't tell you that. But we'll be prepared for both."

Greg Schiano on OL Reggie Sutton's return to action and if he will be a starter going forward: "There's always a chance. Competition is competition. And he's getting more reps. We have to -- you know, to me, some of my NFL experience and some of our coach's NFL experience, will come into play with Reggie because Reggie is much like a 30-something-year-old lineman in the league that, you know, you get him ready, you get him what he needs during the week, and then you let him go as much as you can. And when he tells you he can't go any more, then you've got to pull him.

So we're working towards that. The thing that Reggie brings, he's really a good player. He understands the game. You know, he's mature. You don't do what he has done if you're not one of the toughest son of a guns on the planet. You get a lot when he's in there. Just got to, like I said, you've got to manage it."

Interim Michigan State HC Harlon Bennett on what a win over Rutgers: "A lot. It would just be great for us to get a win and winning does a lot for people. We want to get that done and we are striving to get that done."