Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on QB EJ Warner and the Temple offense: “He is a very good player. They have got a transfer wide receiver from Colorado State who is very impressive and then they have the kid they had last year who a really good player, he's wearing No. 1 now. Yeah, the two backs are Big Ten-level backs. Really, really good players. Got a young O-line, right, so see what we can do. They are learning. They are much like our O-line, trying to figure out who is who, who plays where. They are getting the guy back that is kind of more of a stall wart there. They have a receiver, like I said, No. 1, so they are getting him back. They are getting some guys healthy for this game."

OL Gus Zilinskas on the difference between OL coaches Augie Hoffman and Pat Flaherty: “Coach Hoffman was a great coach. But coach Flats really brings more experience to the O-line room and I feel like he’s taught us a lot of good techniques.”