Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Northwestern offense: “I think on offense, there's several transfers at wide receiver that are going to help. I think Henning and what is it, Johnson, those two guys, they are good players. We watched them on Michigan tape and at quarterback, they have not announced who the starter is. They are different. Brian and Sullivan are different, so it will be interesting to see who you prepare football; one is more mobile than the other guy and one is more of a pocket-type guy.

And I think Cam Porter, their running back, is a special player. I think that unfortunately he had an injury that set him back but from all accounts he's back to who he is. He's a 220-pound Big Ten running back that if we are not buckled up, it's going to be a tough day.

I think schematically, they do a very good job."

Schiano on the Northwestern defense: “On defense, they are really strong up the middle. You know, the two safeties, the two linebackers, are really experienced. The McLaughlin kid who plays D-end is an experienced guy. We are talking about fourth year starters, third year starters, so when half your defense has played that much football, they are going to be ready to play."