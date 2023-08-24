Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano following scrimmage No. 2: “I thought it was great. I thought we did a lot of different situational football, we got a lot of reps and focused intentional on close to four hours. They did a really good job and we hit a bunch of different stuff. We will watch the tape and we will have a lot of things that we are not happy with, but I was happy with their focus and concentration.”

Schiano on QB Gavin Wimsatt's performance in scrimmage No. 2: “Better. One of the things that we were emphasizing today was red-zone offense and everything has more quickly down there. The space is lessened and you get more pressure and those type of things. He did a really good job of reading, going through his progression and getting rid of the ball quickly.”

Senior OL Ireland Brown on Wimsatt winning the quarterback job: “I was pretty excited because that's my boy. His leadership on and off the field has grown tremendously, and I've watched him grow up in front of my own eyes. His football IQ, being able to read defenses and everything, he's just overall a better player now.”

The Knight Society Founder and CEO Geo Baker on new beer partnership: "At The Knight Society we are constantly trying to find ways to both connect student student athletes with alumni as well as support them financially. This partnership allows us to do both. Asbury Park Brewery was founded by Rutgers grads and Scarlet Ale is a great choice of drink for all Rutgers fans especially with tailgating season right around the corner. We can’t wait to see Rutgers fans enjoying their Scarlet ale at tailgates and other RU sporting events."