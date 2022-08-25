Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt’s development this training camp: “You have to remember how young he is. The guys are asking him how training camp was, but he came after school started. This is his first much like the other freshmen. He’s improved. It’s a learning experience."

Coach on former four-star RB Samuel Brown's development: “Samuel has done very well. He has a chance to be a very good player. Where he fits into the mix of carries and play time, we haven’t determined that yet. He has a bright future.”

Coach Schiano on Special Teams unit this camp: “Jude has established himself as our kicker. He’s done a good job in camp. Punting situation, you know who that is. I’m pleased with our specialists. Long snapper I’m still not sure of. Those guys are doing well, but we have to see who is the better of the two.”

Schiano on the B1G Media Rights Deal: “The reality is it costs a lot of money to do what you do at this level. When you have a TV deal that generates money for the Big Ten Conference, it helps pay the bills. Anything that helps our conference will help Rutgers. It’s our job to be competitive in our conference, and then move on to higher aspiration after that.”