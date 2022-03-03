WAR ROOM: Huge week for RHoops, dead period comes to an end
Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!
NOTABLE QUOTES.....
HC Steve Pikiell on the Indiana game: "It was an intense basketball game like every game in this league is. Made some plays and we stayed poised on the road. Cliff (Omoruyi) with the big free throws. It back and forth. We got some big stops but didn't corral a few rebounds and gave them some opportunities. But, I'm proud of our guys."
RHoops G Geo Baker on the upcoming senior night versus Penn State: "We just try to take it one game at a time. We really want to come in here and get a win and it's super special. We're not looking too far ahead. Right now we have one more game against Penn State, so we'll be locked in on that. But it was a really special win and it was a group effort."
RHoops F Ron Harper Jr. on hitting the game winning shot on Indiana's court: “Hitting a shot at home is great but I feel like hitting a shot on the road is better. The place was roaring in the final minutes and when they hit that three to tie it the place erupted. For me, to hear it go from 100 to zero is just the best feeling.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news