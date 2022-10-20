Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Indiana game: "Couple of things. Number one, offensively, they're the fastest tempo team in the country. They run more plays than any other team in the country. So we are going to have to get back, get aligned, get the call, and get our cleats in the ground because otherwise they catch you off balance. And they've done that to several people. You know, oftentimes, the film isn't ready to go they go so fast. Literally, they want to snap it with 32 seconds on the clock. So to be able to run more plays than any team in America, that says something."

Schiano on the new look offense under Nunzio Campanile: "I think there's been real good energy. Guys have worked hard to adjust to some of the tweaks that we've made. Again, the energy has been great. And that's really what I can judge right now. We'll see how that all adds up on game day. But they've worked very hard. Some guys that otherwise probably would have got a little more rest worked because there were some things that they had to get accustomed to. But overall, I think it's gone pretty well."

Indiana HC Tom Allen on the Rutgers Football program: "Coach Schiano has done a great job there, his culture and his toughness and the way that they play. And obviously every road game is a tough challenge, so looking forward to this."