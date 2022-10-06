Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Greg Schiano on playing Nebraska this week: “Well, they changed head coaches, I guess, it's, what, two games ago? But then they changed defensive coordinators one game ago and they had a bye week.

So defensively, we really only have one game to go off of. So we'll be prepared for things they did previously and things that they did a little different in their last game.

Offensively, the offensive coordinator was there the whole season. Coach Whipple, an established coach over the years, NFL and college, excellent coach. You know, we have guys that have coached against him over the years and guys kind of have a feel for each other.

So we've got to play whatever comes. That's the reality of it all, and you break the tape down, and you get ready but you know, on any game, you're going to see things that you didn't practice. Just have to be able to have rules."

Nebraska DC Bill Busch on playing Rutgers: "A big man's fight. I know their staff well enough. Know their head coach well enough. He's all about toughness, which everyone says, but you see it on film. Everyone always says, ‘Gotta be the toughest team on the field.’ Everyone says it, right? But you turn their film on, that's who they are.”